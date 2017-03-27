Lehighton man gets time-served in...
Todd Michael Messinger, 29, was sentenced to serve time served to one day less 24 months in prison on a charge of robbery, to which he previously pleaded guilty. Judge Joseph J. Matika agreed to the time-served sentence after learning of Messinger's efforts to address a drug addiction problem in which he admitted using about two bricks of heroin a day.
