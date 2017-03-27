Lehighton man gets time-served in...

Lehighton man gets time-served in...

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Times News

Todd Michael Messinger, 29, was sentenced to serve time served to one day less 24 months in prison on a charge of robbery, to which he previously pleaded guilty. Judge Joseph J. Matika agreed to the time-served sentence after learning of Messinger's efforts to address a drug addiction problem in which he admitted using about two bricks of heroin a day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lehighton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Panther Valley News (Jul '14) Wed Concerned 1,992
News Care Net opens Nesquehoning office Wed mtv welfare teens 1
Where's Don Demarco?!?!?!?!?! Mar 26 Export 5
News Clown sighting reported in Nesquehoning (Sep '16) Mar 22 The Donald 10
News 4 arrested in Lansford drug deal Mar 18 The Donald 2
News Lansford council discusses list of... (Sep '16) Mar 13 Demolition man 7
News Variance allows homes in Thorpe silk mill : The... (Apr '07) Mar 10 The mayor of regg... 9
See all Lehighton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lehighton Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Carbon County was issued at March 31 at 3:45PM EDT

Lehighton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lehighton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Syria
  5. Climate Change
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Oakland
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Supreme Court
 

Lehighton, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,323 • Total comments across all topics: 279,956,293

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC