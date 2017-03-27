Lehighton keeps graduation date June 9
The district's school board unanimously voted Monday night to keep graduation set for its originally planned date of Friday, June 9. For the second straight year, graduation will be held in Lehighton's multipurpose stadium, unless rain forces the ceremony indoors to the auditorium. Speculation about the graduation ramped up following winter storm Stella and the three school days lost due to poor road conditions.
