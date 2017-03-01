Lehighton discusses ownership of alley

Lehighton discusses ownership of alley

On a 6-1 vote, borough council last week agreed to remove the matter of the ownership of Temple Alley from the agenda until adjoining property owners take responsibility and show ownership to the borough. Councilwoman Helen Torok, who cast the sole vote against the measure, said she believes the situation needs to be resolved.

