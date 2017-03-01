Lehighton discusses ownership of alley
On a 6-1 vote, borough council last week agreed to remove the matter of the ownership of Temple Alley from the agenda until adjoining property owners take responsibility and show ownership to the borough. Councilwoman Helen Torok, who cast the sole vote against the measure, said she believes the situation needs to be resolved.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times News.
Add your comments below
Lehighton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|lost animals
|2 hr
|fistfucker
|3
|Panther Valley News (Jul '14)
|6 hr
|The Donald
|1,941
|is lehighton fire company just a hang out for d... (Nov '15)
|Sun
|Bubbafest
|6
|3rd street drug bust
|Fri
|Crooked Cops
|2
|Motorcycle chase
|Feb 26
|Jtpd spokesman
|3
|Top Lehigh Valley weekend events include Jim Th...
|Feb 21
|James T Thorpy
|1
|At Sunny Rest nudist resort, vacationers unload... (Nov '07)
|Feb 20
|Mdruddy
|168
Find what you want!
Search Lehighton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC