Lehighton Band to present favorites i...

Lehighton Band to present favorites in...

Next Story Prev Story
48 min ago Read more: Times News

The concert will take place at 2:30 p.m. April 9 at the Pfc. Clyde R. Houser Jr. Borough Annex Building on North Third Street in Lehighton.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lehighton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Panther Valley News (Jul '14) Wed Concerned 1,992
News Care Net opens Nesquehoning office Wed mtv welfare teens 1
Where's Don Demarco?!?!?!?!?! Mar 26 Export 5
News Clown sighting reported in Nesquehoning (Sep '16) Mar 22 The Donald 10
News 4 arrested in Lansford drug deal Mar 18 The Donald 2
News Lansford council discusses list of... (Sep '16) Mar 13 Demolition man 7
News Variance allows homes in Thorpe silk mill : The... (Apr '07) Mar 10 The mayor of regg... 9
See all Lehighton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lehighton Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Carbon County was issued at March 31 at 3:03PM EDT

Lehighton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lehighton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Oakland
  2. Climate Change
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Mexico
 

Lehighton, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,363 • Total comments across all topics: 279,953,253

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC