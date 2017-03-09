Fuel returning to Penn's Peak with fellow '90s bands...
A concert package topped by Fuel, the 1990s group that had the hits "Shimmer" and "Hemorrhage," which stared at No. 1 for 10 weeks, is coming to Penn's Peak near Jim Thorpe, it was just announced.
Lehighton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Panther Valley News (Jul '14)
|1 hr
|John Williams
|1,959
|Two facing drug charges
|11 hr
|yo dude
|2
|2 defendants in drug roundup plead...
|11 hr
|yo dude
|1
|lost animals
|Mar 6
|fistfucker
|3
|is lehighton fire company just a hang out for d... (Nov '15)
|Mar 5
|Bubbafest
|6
|3rd street drug bust
|Mar 3
|Crooked Cops
|2
|Motorcycle chase
|Feb 26
|Jtpd spokesman
|3
