Crash ties up traffic on Route 443
One person was injured Wednesday afternoon in a crash along Route 443 in Mahoning Township. The crash occurred just after 4 p.m. in the eastbound lanes just east of Mall Road.
Lehighton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Care Net opens Nesquehoning office
|7 hr
|mtv welfare teens
|1
|Panther Valley News (Jul '14)
|20 hr
|how stupid are you
|1,991
|Where's Don Demarco?!?!?!?!?!
|Mar 26
|Export
|5
|Clown sighting reported in Nesquehoning (Sep '16)
|Mar 22
|The Donald
|10
|4 arrested in Lansford drug deal
|Mar 18
|The Donald
|2
|Lansford council discusses list of... (Sep '16)
|Mar 13
|Demolition man
|7
|Variance allows homes in Thorpe silk mill : The... (Apr '07)
|Mar 10
|The mayor of regg...
|9
