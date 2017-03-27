County Line 4-H Club meets Sunday

County Line 4-H Club meets Sunday

The County Line 4-H Community Club will hold its 2017 reorganizational meeting from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the Beaver Run Rod and Gun Club in Lehighton.

Lehighton, PA

