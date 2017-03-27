Carbon County court - DUI
Six defendants who previously pleaded guilty to driving under the influence charges were sentenced on Monday in Carbon County court. Amy S. Burns, 35, of Harrisburg, and formerly of Lansford, was sentenced to serve 72 hours to six months in jail, a fine of $1,000, license suspended for a year, zero tolerance for drug and alcohol use, render 25 hours of community service, and upon her release from prison must enter a long-term inpatient rehabilitation program.
