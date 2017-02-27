Businesses: Light will hurt us
Several Lehighton business owners are concerned they would lose parking spaces if a proposed traffic signal is installed at Ninth and Bridge streets. Terry Blocker, owner of Blocker Enterprises Inc., at 497 S. Ninth St., told borough council on Monday that the light would be a detriment to his business.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times News.
Add your comments below
Lehighton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Panther Valley News (Jul '14)
|7 hr
|life repeats
|1,931
|Motorcycle chase
|Sun
|Jtpd spokesman
|3
|Top Lehigh Valley weekend events include Jim Th...
|Feb 21
|James T Thorpy
|1
|At Sunny Rest nudist resort, vacationers unload... (Nov '07)
|Feb 20
|Mdruddy
|168
|'Kids for Cash' hit close to home for documenta... (Feb '14)
|Feb 4
|A Hillary Deport...
|3
|4 arrested in Lansford drug deal
|Feb 3
|thatcher a pretty...
|1
|is lehighton fire company just a hang out for d... (Nov '15)
|Jan 31
|Arm
|4
Find what you want!
Search Lehighton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC