Woman jailed for 13th driving under...
An Albrightsville woman pleaded to her 13th driving under suspension charge Monday in Carbon County court before President Judge Roger N. Nanovic II. Elaine Nicole Alvarez, 24, of Albrightsville, pleaded to one count each of persistent disorderly conduct and driving under suspension for an incident on Nov. 26, 2016, along Route 903 in Penn Forest Township.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times News.
Add your comments below
Lehighton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|is lehighton fire company just a hang out for d... (Nov '15)
|Tue
|Arm
|4
|Lehighton to break ground on elementary center
|Tue
|Brown
|3
|Palmerton Area teachers say no to report (Jun '07)
|Tue
|Brooke
|47
|Panther Valley News (Jul '14)
|Tue
|PV taxpayer
|1,881
|Motorcycle chase
|Mon
|Jtpd spokes person
|2
|Zimmermans iced tea (May '15)
|Mon
|Joey X
|17
|Man charged after standoff : The Morning Call O... (Mar '07)
|Jan 23
|jackass detector
|13
Find what you want!
Search Lehighton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC