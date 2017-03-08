Teacher reports in from Belfast

Teacher reports in from Belfast

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 28 Read more: Times News

Less than a month into her time in Northern Ireland, Lehighton High School teacher Cristi Marchetti can unequivocally say it has been the best experience of her life. Marchetti left for Belfast Jan. 25 as one of 45 U.S. citizens traveling abroad through the Fulbright Distinguished Awards in Teaching Program.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lehighton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Panther Valley News (Jul '14) 11 hr Pip Radar 1,962
News Variance allows homes in Thorpe silk mill : The... (Apr '07) 14 hr Lballetta 8
News Two facing drug charges Thu yo dude 2
News 2 defendants in drug roundup plead... Thu yo dude 1
lost animals Mar 6 fistfucker 3
is lehighton fire company just a hang out for d... (Nov '15) Mar 5 Bubbafest 6
3rd street drug bust Mar 3 Crooked Cops 2
See all Lehighton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lehighton Forum Now

Lehighton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lehighton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Mexico
  5. Health Care
 

Lehighton, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,926 • Total comments across all topics: 279,450,232

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC