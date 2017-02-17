STEP-Up Carbon to meet Tuesday
Up Carbon's next meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesdayat St. Peter's Community Resource Center, 177 Main Road, Lehighton. This month's speaker will be Brandon Williams, a counselor for men at the Carbon County Correctional Facility.
