One injured in Lehighton crash
The crash occurred just after 9 a.m. as it appeared a car driven by a woman was traveling west and attempted to make a left turn onto a private lot, pulling into the path of an east bound car. The cars collided in the eastbound lane.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lehighton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Panther Valley News (Jul '14)
|9 hr
|Johnboy
|1,911
|'Kids for Cash' hit close to home for documenta... (Feb '14)
|Feb 4
|A Hillary Deport...
|3
|4 arrested in Lansford drug deal
|Feb 3
|thatcher a pretty...
|1
|is lehighton fire company just a hang out for d... (Nov '15)
|Jan 31
|Arm
|4
|Lehighton to break ground on elementary center
|Jan 31
|Brown
|3
|Palmerton Area teachers say no to report (Jun '07)
|Jan 31
|Brooke
|47
|Motorcycle chase
|Jan 30
|Jtpd spokes person
|2
Find what you want!
Search Lehighton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC