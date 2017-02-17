One injured in Lehighton crash

One injured in Lehighton crash

The crash occurred just after 9 a.m. as it appeared a car driven by a woman was traveling west and attempted to make a left turn onto a private lot, pulling into the path of an east bound car. The cars collided in the eastbound lane.

