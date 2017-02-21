Man admits to sexual advances
An elderly Schuylkill County man admitted in Carbon County court on Tuesday to making sexual advances on a teenage boy. Stephen D. Olman, 80, of McAdoo, pleaded guilty to one count of corruption of a minor as a felony three.
