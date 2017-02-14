Light sought at new school
Lehighton officials are proposing a traffic signal at Ninth and Bridge streets, the site where an elementary center is being constructed. At a special meeting on Monday, borough council adopted a resolution to have the borough manager submit an application for traffic signal approval to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times News.
Add your comments below
Lehighton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Panther Valley News (Jul '14)
|7 hr
|The Donald
|1,902
|'Kids for Cash' hit close to home for documenta... (Feb '14)
|Feb 4
|A Hillary Deport...
|3
|4 arrested in Lansford drug deal
|Feb 3
|thatcher a pretty...
|1
|is lehighton fire company just a hang out for d... (Nov '15)
|Jan 31
|Arm
|4
|Lehighton to break ground on elementary center
|Jan 31
|Brown
|3
|Palmerton Area teachers say no to report (Jun '07)
|Jan 31
|Brooke
|47
|Motorcycle chase
|Jan 30
|Jtpd spokes person
|2
Find what you want!
Search Lehighton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC