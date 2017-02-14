Light sought at new school

Light sought at new school

Next Story Prev Story
28 min ago Read more: Times News

Lehighton officials are proposing a traffic signal at Ninth and Bridge streets, the site where an elementary center is being constructed. At a special meeting on Monday, borough council adopted a resolution to have the borough manager submit an application for traffic signal approval to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lehighton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Panther Valley News (Jul '14) 7 hr The Donald 1,902
News 'Kids for Cash' hit close to home for documenta... (Feb '14) Feb 4 A Hillary Deport... 3
News 4 arrested in Lansford drug deal Feb 3 thatcher a pretty... 1
is lehighton fire company just a hang out for d... (Nov '15) Jan 31 Arm 4
News Lehighton to break ground on elementary center Jan 31 Brown 3
News Palmerton Area teachers say no to report (Jun '07) Jan 31 Brooke 47
Motorcycle chase Jan 30 Jtpd spokes person 2
See all Lehighton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lehighton Forum Now

Lehighton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lehighton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. Toyota
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Al Franken
  5. Pope Francis
 

Lehighton, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,397 • Total comments across all topics: 278,856,738

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC