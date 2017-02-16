Lehighton considers intersection change
On a 6-0 vote with Councilman Darryl Arner absent, borough council recently agreed to have its solicitor draft an ordinance for a right turn only on Ninth Street from Union Street. Councilman Scott Rehrig, who participated in the meeting via Skype, suggested council advertise an ordinance for that purpose after expressing concerns about safety.
