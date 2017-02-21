Invasive species seminar planned

To provide information to area residents about invasive insect species, Rep. Doyle Heffley, R-Carbon, will be offering a seminar led by a service forester for the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources at 6:30 p.m.March 7 at his Lehighton district office, 110 N. Third St., Lehighton. The seminar will be held on the first floor and is open to all residents of the 122nd District who are interested in learning about the gypsy moth problem plaguing Carbon County's trees and ecosystems.

