Happy ending for iconic Lehighton painting
We are delighted to join thousands of area residents who are rejoicing in the culmination of the years-old effort to restore and preserve Franz Kline's iconic painting of the Borough of Lehighton. Unlike so many other stories of missed opportunities or lost artistic masterpieces, this is one that has a happy ending.
Lehighton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|is lehighton fire company just a hang out for d... (Nov '15)
|Tue
|Arm
|4
|Lehighton to break ground on elementary center
|Tue
|Brown
|3
|Palmerton Area teachers say no to report (Jun '07)
|Tue
|Brooke
|47
|Panther Valley News (Jul '14)
|Tue
|PV taxpayer
|1,881
|Motorcycle chase
|Jan 30
|Jtpd spokes person
|2
|Zimmermans iced tea (May '15)
|Jan 30
|Joey X
|17
|Man charged after standoff : The Morning Call O... (Mar '07)
|Jan 23
|jackass detector
|13
