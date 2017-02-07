Flu shot clinics
Clinics will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. on Feb. 10, 17 and 24 at the Gnaden Huetten Medical Office building, 281 N. 12th St., Lower Level, Suite A, Lehighton.
Comments
Lehighton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Panther Valley News (Jul '14)
|3 hr
|PVEA
|1,886
|'Kids for Cash' hit close to home for documenta... (Feb '14)
|Feb 4
|A Hillary Deport...
|3
|4 arrested in Lansford drug deal
|Feb 3
|thatcher a pretty...
|1
|is lehighton fire company just a hang out for d... (Nov '15)
|Jan 31
|Arm
|4
|Lehighton to break ground on elementary center
|Jan 31
|Brown
|3
|Palmerton Area teachers say no to report (Jun '07)
|Jan 31
|Brooke
|47
|Motorcycle chase
|Jan 30
|Jtpd spokes person
|2
