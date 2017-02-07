Flu shot clinics

Clinics will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. on Feb. 10, 17 and 24 at the Gnaden Huetten Medical Office building, 281 N. 12th St., Lower Level, Suite A, Lehighton.

