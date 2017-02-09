Enjoying a Carbon County Snow Day
Carbon County received a little less snow than many parts of our area, but still people were spending the morning digging out and having fun. "Everybody got the text and the tweets so everybody was extremely excited even though nothing started last night," said Nicole Baker.
