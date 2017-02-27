Culture of Good program benefits...
Three Shull-David Elementary School teachers received a box of classroom supplies Wednesday courtesy of The Cellular Connection's Culture of Good program. Two employees from the Verizon Wireless store in Lehighton visited the school during a students of the month assembly to make the announcement.
