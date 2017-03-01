Crash closes Bridge St. in Lehighton
Bridge Street in Lehighton is closed between Seventh and Ninth streets after a driver lost control and snapped off a utility pole. The incident occurred about 7:25 a.m. as the vehicle was traveling west just having passed through the intersection with S. Seventh Street.
