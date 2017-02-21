Carbon man admits to three burglaries

Carbon man admits to three burglaries

Next Story Prev Story
55 min ago Read more: Times News

A Carbon County man pleaded guilty on Tuesday in the county court to three burglary counts and also driving under the influence and driving under suspension. Stephen Michael Holmes, 32, of Palmerton, entered the pleas before Judge Steven R. Serfass for incidents that occurred on and around Aug. 9, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lehighton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Panther Valley News (Jul '14) 1 hr Deadend 1,921
News Top Lehigh Valley weekend events include Jim Th... Tue James T Thorpy 1
News At Sunny Rest nudist resort, vacationers unload... (Nov '07) Feb 20 Mdruddy 168
News 'Kids for Cash' hit close to home for documenta... (Feb '14) Feb 4 A Hillary Deport... 3
News 4 arrested in Lansford drug deal Feb 3 thatcher a pretty... 1
is lehighton fire company just a hang out for d... (Nov '15) Jan 31 Arm 4
News Lehighton to break ground on elementary center Jan 31 Brown 3
See all Lehighton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lehighton Forum Now

Lehighton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lehighton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. NASA
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Pakistan
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Lehighton, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,972 • Total comments across all topics: 279,071,432

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC