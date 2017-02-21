Carbon man admits to three burglaries
A Carbon County man pleaded guilty on Tuesday in the county court to three burglary counts and also driving under the influence and driving under suspension. Stephen Michael Holmes, 32, of Palmerton, entered the pleas before Judge Steven R. Serfass for incidents that occurred on and around Aug. 9, 2016.
