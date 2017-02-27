Carbon County court - DUI
Five people who previously pleaded guilty to driving under the influence charges were sentenced on Monday in Carbon County court by Judge Steven R. Serfass. Chasity Elizabeth Reed, 22, of Tresckow, was sentenced to serve 30 days in the county prison followed by 59 months in the county's Intermediate Punishment Program with the first 60 days on electronic monitoring.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times News.
Add your comments below
Lehighton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Panther Valley News (Jul '14)
|2 hr
|life repeats
|1,931
|Motorcycle chase
|Sun
|Jtpd spokesman
|3
|Top Lehigh Valley weekend events include Jim Th...
|Feb 21
|James T Thorpy
|1
|At Sunny Rest nudist resort, vacationers unload... (Nov '07)
|Feb 20
|Mdruddy
|168
|'Kids for Cash' hit close to home for documenta... (Feb '14)
|Feb 4
|A Hillary Deport...
|3
|4 arrested in Lansford drug deal
|Feb 3
|thatcher a pretty...
|1
|is lehighton fire company just a hang out for d... (Nov '15)
|Jan 31
|Arm
|4
Find what you want!
Search Lehighton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC