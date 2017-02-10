4th NEMF theft suspect pleads guilty
The fourth suspect in theft incidents involving a Carbon County freight company pleaded guilty in the county court and is facing a state prison term. Martin Phillip Konze, 46, of Palmerton, pleaded to one count each of criminal trespass, criminal conspiracy-theft and theft, all felonies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lehighton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Panther Valley News (Jul '14)
|1 hr
|Proud Panthert
|1,892
|'Kids for Cash' hit close to home for documenta... (Feb '14)
|Feb 4
|A Hillary Deport...
|3
|4 arrested in Lansford drug deal
|Feb 3
|thatcher a pretty...
|1
|is lehighton fire company just a hang out for d... (Nov '15)
|Jan 31
|Arm
|4
|Lehighton to break ground on elementary center
|Jan 31
|Brown
|3
|Palmerton Area teachers say no to report (Jun '07)
|Jan 31
|Brooke
|47
|Motorcycle chase
|Jan 30
|Jtpd spokes person
|2
Find what you want!
Search Lehighton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC