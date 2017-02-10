4th NEMF theft suspect pleads guilty

4th NEMF theft suspect pleads guilty

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Times News

The fourth suspect in theft incidents involving a Carbon County freight company pleaded guilty in the county court and is facing a state prison term. Martin Phillip Konze, 46, of Palmerton, pleaded to one count each of criminal trespass, criminal conspiracy-theft and theft, all felonies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lehighton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Panther Valley News (Jul '14) 1 hr Proud Panthert 1,892
News 'Kids for Cash' hit close to home for documenta... (Feb '14) Feb 4 A Hillary Deport... 3
News 4 arrested in Lansford drug deal Feb 3 thatcher a pretty... 1
is lehighton fire company just a hang out for d... (Nov '15) Jan 31 Arm 4
News Lehighton to break ground on elementary center Jan 31 Brown 3
News Palmerton Area teachers say no to report (Jun '07) Jan 31 Brooke 47
Motorcycle chase Jan 30 Jtpd spokes person 2
See all Lehighton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lehighton Forum Now

Lehighton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lehighton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
 

Lehighton, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,611 • Total comments across all topics: 278,760,813

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC