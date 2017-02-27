2 defendants in drug roundup plead...
Two more defendants in a drug roundup operation early in 2016 entered guilty pleas in Carbon County court on Tuesday and face prison terms when sentenced. Connie Serfass, 60, and Richard Moyer, 58, both of 1541 Fritz Valley Road, Lehighton, pleaded to counts of corrupt organizations and criminal conspiracy - possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.
