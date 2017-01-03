West End news
Pleasant Valley High School's Leo Club collected six pickup loads of canned and dry foods, water and miscellaneous items for the Pleasant Valley Ecumenical Network during the fall months. Starting Saturday, the Western Pocono Community Library will have a variety of board games available for adults and children to play from 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. every Saturday in the library.
Lehighton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lost dog
|Tue
|Vlossak
|1
|Panther Valley News (Jul '14)
|Jan 3
|Panther Valley Pa...
|1,840
|Two girls hit by car in Tamaqua, flown to hospital (Jun '16)
|Dec 23
|I feel sorry 4 U
|10
|David DeMelfi & Joey "Skinny Joey" Merlino (Feb '16)
|Dec 12
|The Donald
|25
|Review: 443 Auto Sales (Dec '08)
|Dec 7
|Karma
|44
|Alfonso Picone defrauds elderly couple; swindle... (May '15)
|Dec 7
|John The Fisherman
|58
|Summit Hill resident: property reassessment is ...
|Dec '16
|Great Deal
|32
