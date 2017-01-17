Volunteer firefighters thanked for...
A Carbon County Commissioner, who is also a volunteer firefighter, is voicing his appreciation for everyone who responded to an apartment complex fire in Lehighton earlier this week. Commissioners' Chairman Wayne Nothstein spoke about the fire at 256 N. Second St. that left nine homeless after it broke out late Sunday night and rekindled into a blaze Monday morning.
