Veterans outreach programs

Jean Papay, a member of state Rep. Doyle Heffley's staff, announced during the Carbon County Interagency and Family Collaborative Board meeting on Wednesday that the mobile outreach van will be making a stop in Carbon County on Tuesday. The van will be available to area veterans from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lehighton American Legion, 381 Bridge St., Lehighton.

