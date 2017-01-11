Veterans Court in Carbon County Giving Vets a Second Chance
Officials in Carbon County want to give veterans a second chance with the new veteran treatment court in Carbon County. Henry Desrosiers works as the director and head mentor for veterans' affairs in Carbon County Court.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WNEP-TV Moosic.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lehighton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Panther Valley News (Jul '14)
|11 hr
|Flip Side
|1,856
|Palmerton Area teachers say no to report (Jun '07)
|Jan 12
|Jack Mayhoffer
|45
|Lost dog
|Jan 3
|Vlossak
|1
|Two girls hit by car in Tamaqua, flown to hospital (Jun '16)
|Dec 23
|I feel sorry 4 U
|10
|David DeMelfi & Joey "Skinny Joey" Merlino (Feb '16)
|Dec '16
|The Donald
|25
|Review: 443 Auto Sales (Dec '08)
|Dec '16
|Karma
|44
|Alfonso Picone defrauds elderly couple; swindle... (May '15)
|Dec '16
|John The Fisherman
|58
Find what you want!
Search Lehighton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC