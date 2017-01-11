Veterans Court in Carbon County Givin...

Veterans Court in Carbon County Giving Vets a Second Chance

Wednesday Jan 11 Read more: WNEP-TV Moosic

Officials in Carbon County want to give veterans a second chance with the new veteran treatment court in Carbon County. Henry Desrosiers works as the director and head mentor for veterans' affairs in Carbon County Court.

Read more at WNEP-TV Moosic.

Lehighton, PA

