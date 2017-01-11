Stubborn fire breaks out at apartment...

Stubborn fire breaks out at apartment unit

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jan 9 Read more: Times News

Crews were back on the scene this morning at an apartment complex where a fire broke out late Sunday night in Lehighton. The fire rekindled at 257 N. Second St. just after 8 a.m. and crews battled the frigid conditions for several hours this morning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lehighton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Panther Valley News (Jul '14) 5 hr Sad Panther 1,843
News Palmerton Area teachers say no to report (Jun '07) Jan 6 Palmerton Parent 44
Lost dog Jan 3 Vlossak 1
News Two girls hit by car in Tamaqua, flown to hospital (Jun '16) Dec 23 I feel sorry 4 U 10
David DeMelfi & Joey "Skinny Joey" Merlino (Feb '16) Dec 12 The Donald 25
Review: 443 Auto Sales (Dec '08) Dec '16 Karma 44
News Alfonso Picone defrauds elderly couple; swindle... (May '15) Dec '16 John The Fisherman 58
See all Lehighton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lehighton Forum Now

Lehighton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lehighton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Syria
 

Lehighton, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,518 • Total comments across all topics: 277,820,325

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC