Schuylkill County court - guilty pleas

48 min ago

Kimberly A. Frey, 28, of New Ringgold, was charged on April 2, 2015, by Rush Township police with selling marijuana to a confidential informant. In a second case, she was charged on May 14, 2015, by county detectives with selling marijuana to a confidential informant in Rush Township.

