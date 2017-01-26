Schuylkill County court - guilty pleas
Kimberly A. Frey, 28, of New Ringgold, was charged on April 2, 2015, by Rush Township police with selling marijuana to a confidential informant. In a second case, she was charged on May 14, 2015, by county detectives with selling marijuana to a confidential informant in Rush Township.
