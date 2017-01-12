Red Cross opened shelter for residents

Red Cross opened shelter for residents

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 10 Read more: Times News

Despite a long night of helping those who lost their homes in an apartment fire on North Second Street in Lehighton overnight, Red Cross volunteers were on the scene to set up a shelter at the community center on Monday afternoon. Volunteers Paul Ringheiser, Gail Solomon and John Klitsch assembled at the recreation center to set up cots and other supplies to help residents that lost power following the blaze.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lehighton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Panther Valley News (Jul '14) 3 hr wake up taxpayers 1,848
News Palmerton Area teachers say no to report (Jun '07) Thu Jack Mayhoffer 45
Lost dog Jan 3 Vlossak 1
News Two girls hit by car in Tamaqua, flown to hospital (Jun '16) Dec 23 I feel sorry 4 U 10
David DeMelfi & Joey "Skinny Joey" Merlino (Feb '16) Dec '16 The Donald 25
Review: 443 Auto Sales (Dec '08) Dec '16 Karma 44
News Alfonso Picone defrauds elderly couple; swindle... (May '15) Dec '16 John The Fisherman 58
See all Lehighton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lehighton Forum Now

Lehighton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lehighton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Death Penalty
 

Lehighton, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,590 • Total comments across all topics: 277,882,300

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC