Red Cross opened shelter for residents

Despite a long night of helping those who lost their homes in an apartment fire on North Second Street in Lehighton overnight, Red Cross volunteers were on the scene to set up a shelter at the community center on Monday afternoon. Volunteers Paul Ringheiser, Gail Solomon and John Klitsch assembled at the recreation center to set up cots and other supplies to help residents that lost power following the blaze.

