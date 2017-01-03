Northampton County fugitive arrested New Year's Day, cops say
A Bangor man wanted on drug charges filed by Lower Saucon Township police was arrested New Year's Day in Carbon County, Pennsylvania State Police said. Jordan Hughes, 28, was stopped for a traffic violation about 5:11 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Routes 209 and 443 in Lehighton and taken into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance, police said.
