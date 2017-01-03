Northampton County fugitive arrested ...

Northampton County fugitive arrested New Year's Day, cops say

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jan 2 Read more: NJ.com

A Bangor man wanted on drug charges filed by Lower Saucon Township police was arrested New Year's Day in Carbon County, Pennsylvania State Police said. Jordan Hughes, 28, was stopped for a traffic violation about 5:11 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Routes 209 and 443 in Lehighton and taken into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance, police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lehighton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Palmerton Area teachers say no to report (Jun '07) Jan 6 Palmerton Parent 44
Lost dog Jan 3 Vlossak 1
Panther Valley News (Jul '14) Jan 3 Panther Valley Pa... 1,840
News Two girls hit by car in Tamaqua, flown to hospital (Jun '16) Dec 23 I feel sorry 4 U 10
David DeMelfi & Joey "Skinny Joey" Merlino (Feb '16) Dec 12 The Donald 25
Review: 443 Auto Sales (Dec '08) Dec '16 Karma 44
News Alfonso Picone defrauds elderly couple; swindle... (May '15) Dec '16 John The Fisherman 58
See all Lehighton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lehighton Forum Now

Lehighton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lehighton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
  1. North Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Syria
 

Lehighton, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,542 • Total comments across all topics: 277,750,145

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC