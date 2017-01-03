Mountain Karate donation

Mountain Karate donation

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 3 Read more: Times News

Members of Mountain Karate Academy of Lehighton collected toys and food for the Blue Mountain toy and food drive. They collected more than 100 pounds of food and 125 toys.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lehighton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Palmerton Area teachers say no to report (Jun '07) Jan 6 Palmerton Parent 44
Lost dog Jan 3 Vlossak 1
Panther Valley News (Jul '14) Jan 3 Panther Valley Pa... 1,840
News Two girls hit by car in Tamaqua, flown to hospital (Jun '16) Dec 23 I feel sorry 4 U 10
David DeMelfi & Joey "Skinny Joey" Merlino (Feb '16) Dec 12 The Donald 25
Review: 443 Auto Sales (Dec '08) Dec '16 Karma 44
News Alfonso Picone defrauds elderly couple; swindle... (May '15) Dec '16 John The Fisherman 58
See all Lehighton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lehighton Forum Now

Lehighton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lehighton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
  1. North Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Syria
 

Lehighton, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,542 • Total comments across all topics: 277,750,132

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC