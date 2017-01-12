Man found with drugs, gun at Walmart
A Lehighton man was found with drugs and a gun when police stopped him while he was allegedly shoplifting at the Walmart in Mahoning Township last month. Daniel Snyder, 31, of Second Street was arrested after an incident that occurred at 2:20 a.m. Dec. 18. Police responded to Walmart for a report of a man in the store attempting to shoplift.
