Man found with drugs, gun at Walmart

Man found with drugs, gun at Walmart

Next Story Prev Story
19 min ago Read more: Times News

A Lehighton man was found with drugs and a gun when police stopped him while he was allegedly shoplifting at the Walmart in Mahoning Township last month. Daniel Snyder, 31, of Second Street was arrested after an incident that occurred at 2:20 a.m. Dec. 18. Police responded to Walmart for a report of a man in the store attempting to shoplift.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lehighton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Panther Valley News (Jul '14) 23 min Praying for a mir... 1,847
News Palmerton Area teachers say no to report (Jun '07) Thu Jack Mayhoffer 45
Lost dog Jan 3 Vlossak 1
News Two girls hit by car in Tamaqua, flown to hospital (Jun '16) Dec 23 I feel sorry 4 U 10
David DeMelfi & Joey "Skinny Joey" Merlino (Feb '16) Dec '16 The Donald 25
Review: 443 Auto Sales (Dec '08) Dec '16 Karma 44
News Alfonso Picone defrauds elderly couple; swindle... (May '15) Dec '16 John The Fisherman 58
See all Lehighton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lehighton Forum Now

Lehighton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lehighton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Sudan
 

Lehighton, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,258 • Total comments across all topics: 277,875,552

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC