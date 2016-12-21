Man charged after police find drugs, gun

Anthony Pellegrino, 37, of Kresgeville, is facing a number of drug charges after police, acting on a tip, searched his home at 2:30 p.m. Dec. 28 and found drugs, drug paraphernalia and a weapon. State police at the Lehighton barracks said they received credible information from the Bureau of Crimes Investigations about possible drug activity at Pellegrino's residenceon Koch Road, Towamensing Township.

