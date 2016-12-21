Man charged after police find drugs, gun
Anthony Pellegrino, 37, of Kresgeville, is facing a number of drug charges after police, acting on a tip, searched his home at 2:30 p.m. Dec. 28 and found drugs, drug paraphernalia and a weapon. State police at the Lehighton barracks said they received credible information from the Bureau of Crimes Investigations about possible drug activity at Pellegrino's residenceon Koch Road, Towamensing Township.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times News.
Add your comments below
Lehighton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Panther Valley News (Jul '14)
|2 hr
|Chris P Bacon
|1,839
|Two girls hit by car in Tamaqua, flown to hospital (Jun '16)
|Dec 23
|I feel sorry 4 U
|10
|David DeMelfi & Joey "Skinny Joey" Merlino (Feb '16)
|Dec 12
|The Donald
|25
|Review: 443 Auto Sales (Dec '08)
|Dec 7
|Karma
|44
|Alfonso Picone defrauds elderly couple; swindle... (May '15)
|Dec 7
|John The Fisherman
|58
|Summit Hill resident: property reassessment is ...
|Dec '16
|Great Deal
|32
|Origin/history of Bowmanstown (May '08)
|Nov '16
|SBowman
|2
Find what you want!
Search Lehighton Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC