Lehighton' restored Famous Franz Kline...

Franz Kline's "Lehighton," a mural depicting his beloved hometown, was unveiled in the Allentown Art Museum in front of hundreds of spectators following a cleaning and restoration project. The Lehighton American Legion Post 314 confirmed last year it had sold the painting to the museum in the hopes of having it preserved for future generations.

