Lehighton power outage planned for fire...

The Lehighton Borough Light & Power Department has scheduled an electric outage from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. today through Friday for the cleanup at the site of the fire at 256 N. Second St. Residents on Coal Street, from Second to Third streets, and Center Alley, from Coal to Ochre, will be affected by the outage, according to borough Manager Nicole Beckett. Beckett said the cleanup of the site was set to commence today, and that the contractor would be using heavy equipment, which will be close to the power lines.

