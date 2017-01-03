Lehighton offers incentive to tax...
Lehighton Area School District hopes a wage incentive will persuade its tax collectors to use an updated software program when preparing and sending out bills. "There has been some trouble with the collectors getting bills out in a timely manner, and some of the programs and methods they have used haven't been real effective," Lehighton Business Manager Brian Feick said during a board workshop Monday night.
