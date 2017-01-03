Lehighton news
Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m. with classes for all ages, including adult Bible study class, morning worship at 10:45 a.m., preschool nursery available and Jr. Church provided for children in kindergarten through sixth grade. Lehighton Bethany EC is online at wwwbethanyec.weebly.com.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lehighton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lost dog
|Tue
|Vlossak
|1
|Panther Valley News (Jul '14)
|Tue
|Panther Valley Pa...
|1,840
|Two girls hit by car in Tamaqua, flown to hospital (Jun '16)
|Dec 23
|I feel sorry 4 U
|10
|David DeMelfi & Joey "Skinny Joey" Merlino (Feb '16)
|Dec 12
|The Donald
|25
|Review: 443 Auto Sales (Dec '08)
|Dec 7
|Karma
|44
|Alfonso Picone defrauds elderly couple; swindle... (May '15)
|Dec 7
|John The Fisherman
|58
|Summit Hill resident: property reassessment is ...
|Dec '16
|Great Deal
|32
Find what you want!
Search Lehighton Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC