Lehighton council
Her duties will include informing the public and additional audiences during an incident. a Agreed to have the borough solicitor draft an ordinance to address blight.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lehighton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|is lehighton fire company just a hang out for d... (Nov '15)
|2 hr
|Arm
|4
|Lehighton to break ground on elementary center
|2 hr
|Brown
|3
|Palmerton Area teachers say no to report (Jun '07)
|2 hr
|Brooke
|47
|Panther Valley News (Jul '14)
|7 hr
|PV taxpayer
|1,881
|Motorcycle chase
|Mon
|Jtpd spokes person
|2
|Zimmermans iced tea (May '15)
|Mon
|Joey X
|17
|Man charged after standoff : The Morning Call O... (Mar '07)
|Jan 23
|jackass detector
|13
Find what you want!
Search Lehighton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC