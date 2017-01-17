Jim Thorpe news
Members of the 1964 graduating class of Jim Thorpe High School will meet for lunch at noon on Wednesday at Platz's, 101 Harrity Road, Lehighton. On the agenda will be the discussion of the yearly events.
