Jim Thorpe news

Jim Thorpe news

Next Story Prev Story
48 min ago Read more: Times News

Members of the 1964 graduating class of Jim Thorpe High School will meet for lunch at noon on Wednesday at Platz's, 101 Harrity Road, Lehighton. On the agenda will be the discussion of the yearly events.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lehighton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Panther Valley News (Jul '14) 7 hr Flip Side 1,856
News Palmerton Area teachers say no to report (Jun '07) Jan 12 Jack Mayhoffer 45
Lost dog Jan 3 Vlossak 1
News Two girls hit by car in Tamaqua, flown to hospital (Jun '16) Dec 23 I feel sorry 4 U 10
David DeMelfi & Joey "Skinny Joey" Merlino (Feb '16) Dec '16 The Donald 25
Review: 443 Auto Sales (Dec '08) Dec '16 Karma 44
News Alfonso Picone defrauds elderly couple; swindle... (May '15) Dec '16 John The Fisherman 58
See all Lehighton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lehighton Forum Now

Lehighton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lehighton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iran
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
 

Lehighton, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,484 • Total comments across all topics: 277,998,201

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC