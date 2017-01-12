Evidence hearing set for Thursday in ...

Evidence hearing set for Thursday in Holland Tunnel gun case

Wednesday Jan 11 Read more: NJ.com

JERSEY CITY -- A hearing is scheduled for Thursday afternoon to determine the constitutionality of a vehicle stop outside the Holland Tunnel last summer that led to the arrest of three Pennsylvania residents on weapons charges. "We're ready to move forward," said defense attorney James Lisa, who filed a motion to suppress evidence seized by Port Authority Police officers during the June 21 stop.

