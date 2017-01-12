Evidence hearing set for Thursday in Holland Tunnel gun case
JERSEY CITY -- A hearing is scheduled for Thursday afternoon to determine the constitutionality of a vehicle stop outside the Holland Tunnel last summer that led to the arrest of three Pennsylvania residents on weapons charges. "We're ready to move forward," said defense attorney James Lisa, who filed a motion to suppress evidence seized by Port Authority Police officers during the June 21 stop.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
Lehighton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Panther Valley News (Jul '14)
|6 hr
|Sucker born every...
|1,851
|Palmerton Area teachers say no to report (Jun '07)
|Jan 12
|Jack Mayhoffer
|45
|Lost dog
|Jan 3
|Vlossak
|1
|Two girls hit by car in Tamaqua, flown to hospital (Jun '16)
|Dec 23
|I feel sorry 4 U
|10
|David DeMelfi & Joey "Skinny Joey" Merlino (Feb '16)
|Dec '16
|The Donald
|25
|Review: 443 Auto Sales (Dec '08)
|Dec '16
|Karma
|44
|Alfonso Picone defrauds elderly couple; swindle... (May '15)
|Dec '16
|John The Fisherman
|58
Find what you want!
Search Lehighton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC