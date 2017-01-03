Elf on the Shelf winner
The winning photo of the Times News "Elf on the Shelf" contest was "North Pole Breakfast," submitted by Danielle Gasker of Lehighton. Her daughter Danielle is pictured with Tinsel the Elf, who made Santa Cakes and whipped up some red strawberry milk.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lehighton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Panther Valley News (Jul '14)
|2 hr
|Panther
|1,841
|Palmerton Area teachers say no to report (Jun '07)
|Jan 6
|Palmerton Parent
|44
|Lost dog
|Jan 3
|Vlossak
|1
|Two girls hit by car in Tamaqua, flown to hospital (Jun '16)
|Dec 23
|I feel sorry 4 U
|10
|David DeMelfi & Joey "Skinny Joey" Merlino (Feb '16)
|Dec 12
|The Donald
|25
|Review: 443 Auto Sales (Dec '08)
|Dec '16
|Karma
|44
|Alfonso Picone defrauds elderly couple; swindle... (May '15)
|Dec '16
|John The Fisherman
|58
Find what you want!
Search Lehighton Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC