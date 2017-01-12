Eldred constable bit by dog, shoots
State police at Lehighton said the incident occurred at 11:42 a.m. Thursday at a residence along Ross Lane in Ross Township, Monroe County. Troopers said while Eldred Township constable Richard Salter was attempting to serve a warrant at a residence he was bitten by a German shepherd.
