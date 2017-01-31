Concerns raised over proposed Lehighton...
A Lehighton man said he doesn't believe a small playground in the borough is the proper fit for a proposed skate park. Resident Chris Nothstein expressed several concerns to borough council on Monday about the potential creation of a skate park at Skyline Park along North Third Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lehighton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|is lehighton fire company just a hang out for d... (Nov '15)
|23 hr
|Arm
|4
|Lehighton to break ground on elementary center
|23 hr
|Brown
|3
|Palmerton Area teachers say no to report (Jun '07)
|23 hr
|Brooke
|47
|Panther Valley News (Jul '14)
|Tue
|PV taxpayer
|1,881
|Motorcycle chase
|Mon
|Jtpd spokes person
|2
|Zimmermans iced tea (May '15)
|Mon
|Joey X
|17
|Man charged after standoff : The Morning Call O... (Mar '07)
|Jan 23
|jackass detector
|13
Find what you want!
Search Lehighton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC