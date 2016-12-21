Carbon County court
Susan L. Castiglioni, 52, of Weissport, pleaded to a felony count of retail theft for an attempted theft at the Walmart store on Aug. 1. Filed by Mahoning Township police. Matika sentenced her to six months to one day less than 24 months in jail.
