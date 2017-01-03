Carbon County court - ARD
Eleven first-time offenders were placed in Carbon County's Accelerated Rehabilitation Disposition probation program recently by President Judge Roger N. Nanovic II. If a person successfully completes all conditions of the program their record is wiped clean.
