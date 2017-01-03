Carbon County Commissioners
The commissioners approved the reappointments of Alfred M. Feuerstein of Jim Thorpe, George Karas of Lehighton and Robert Miller of Nesquehoning to the Carbon County Planning Commission. Their terms run until Dec. 31, 2020.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lehighton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lost dog
|Tue
|Vlossak
|1
|Panther Valley News (Jul '14)
|Jan 3
|Panther Valley Pa...
|1,840
|Two girls hit by car in Tamaqua, flown to hospital (Jun '16)
|Dec 23
|I feel sorry 4 U
|10
|David DeMelfi & Joey "Skinny Joey" Merlino (Feb '16)
|Dec 12
|The Donald
|25
|Review: 443 Auto Sales (Dec '08)
|Dec 7
|Karma
|44
|Alfonso Picone defrauds elderly couple; swindle... (May '15)
|Dec 7
|John The Fisherman
|58
|Summit Hill resident: property reassessment is ...
|Dec '16
|Great Deal
|32
Find what you want!
Search Lehighton Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC